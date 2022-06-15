Stepparenting Boundaries

“Sharna reached out and [Megan] reached right back. We’ve all gone to the movies together and stuff like that. Megan’s really tried to be around and get to know Sharna,” Green said of their modern family. “Sharna’s in their life for everything. She’s an active part in all of that when the kids are at our house. The fact that they know she can openly talk to their mom also about things is invaluable.”

Burgess agreed with her man, saying, “It’s important for the kids. The kids know that we have a good relationship.” She joked that after stepping into “an instant family,” she learned that she was ready to become a full-time parent.

“I always wanted a big family and then I got to 36 and was like, ‘I can’t really pop out five kids.’ But maybe I will have one or two,” the TV personality continued. “I met the love of my life and these beautiful kids that I get to be a stepparent to and watch them grow. I love them so much. … I love kids. I love being a part of watching them grow. I love being a mum.”