Vanessa Marcil

Green began dating the actress in 1999 after they met on the Beverly Hills, 90210 set. They got engaged in 2001 and welcomed Kassius the following year, ending their relationship in 2003.

In 2018, Marcil claimed that her ex hadn’t seen their son in five years. “Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live,” the California native wrote via Instagram.

Green did not respond to her allegations at the time but has since posted Instagram photos with Kassius.