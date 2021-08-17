Real Talk

Britney Spears Denies Pregnancy and Boob Job With Topless Pic

By
Britney Spears Denies Pregnancy and Boob Job With Topless Pic 6
 Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram
7
3 / 7
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Feeling Floral

“This was shot on holy Sunday yesterday,” Britney told her Instagram followers.

Back to top