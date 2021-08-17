Real Talk

Britney Spears Denies Pregnancy and Boob Job With Topless Pic

By
Britney Spears Denies Pregnancy and Boob Job With Topless Pic 4
 Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram
7
1 / 7
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Strike a Pose

The songwriter stared straight at the camera.

Back to top