Family Time Britney Spears’ Sons Preston and Jayden Look All Grown Up at Atlanta Braves Game With Aunt Jamie Lynn Spears and Cousin Maddie By Riley Cardoza July 26, 2019 Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Family Time Watson, 37, looked on from Jamie Lynn’s phone. Back to top More News This Hydrating Kit Seriously Makes Skin Glow — 43% Off! Whitney Port Says This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Wireless Bra’ and Wears It Every Day This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With Nearly 1,800 Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon More News