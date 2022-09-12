‘They Were My Joy’

In an emotional, since-deleted audio clip Britney shared via Instagram in September 2022, she reflected on her relationship with her sons as the teens grew more distant.

“Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died,” the “If U Seek Amy” singer said at the time. “Like, literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy, they were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for.”

As she hoped to navigate her strained relationship with Preston and Jayden, she also wished them both a “happy birthday” and praised their skills in the gym.