Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Gives Tour of Son Cruz’s Nursery: ‘I’m Obsessed’

By
Vanderpump Rules Brittany Cartwright Gives Tour of Son Cruz Nursery 10
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
10
7 / 10
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Sunny Shot

She showed her son’s crib, which is surrounded by dinosaur-patterned wallpaper.

Back to top