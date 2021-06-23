Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Gives Tour of Son Cruz’s Nursery: ‘I’m Obsessed’

By
Vanderpump Rules Brittany Cartwright Gives Tour of Son Cruz Nursery 5
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
10
4 / 10
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Views

Cruz’s doorway looks out on the staircase.

Back to top