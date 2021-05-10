Babies

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s Family Photos With Son Cruz: Baby Album

By
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Meet Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Son Cruz
Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Cruz. Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
20
17 / 20
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Aunt and Uncle

Cruz met Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz in May 2021.

Back to top