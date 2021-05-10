Babies

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s Family Photos With Son Cruz: Baby Album

By
Meet Cruz! Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor Share Pics of ‘Cool Little Dude'
 Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram
20
18 / 20
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Darling in Denim

Taylor gushed over his “cool little dude” in May 2021.

Back to top