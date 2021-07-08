Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Son Cruz Take ‘1st Family Road Trip'

Babies Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s Family Photos With Son Cruz: Baby Album By Riley Cardoza July 8, 2021 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram 33 33 / 33 Hitting the Road Cartwright documented their family of three’s “first family road trip to Michigan” in July 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now How Long Have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Been Dating? ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News