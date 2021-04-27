Babies

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s Son Has ‘1st Adorable Playdate’ With Stassi Schroeder’s Daughter: Photos

By
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Son Cruz Michael Cauchi Has Adorable Playdate With Stassi Schroeder Daughter Hartford 7
 Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram
8
3 / 8
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Down Low

Hartford enjoyed tummy time while Cruz laid on his back.

Back to top