Blended Fam! Bruce Willis, Wife Emma and Ex Demi Moore Are Friendship Goals

March 2022

The women and their respective daughters released a letter announcing Willis’ struggle with aphasia and subsequent retirement. Heming signed the note first, followed by Moore. Willis’ daughters were listed from oldest to youngest.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the joint statement, released via Instagram, read. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

They went on to note that it was “a really challenging time” for them. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they wrote. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”