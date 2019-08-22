Moms Famous Celebrity Pregnancies: Baby Bump Hall of Fame By Us Weekly Staff August 22, 2019 Courtesy Allison Holker/Instagram 56 57 / 56 Allison Holker The So You Think You Can Dance alum showed off her 7-month baby bump in August 2019 while working out. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News