Moms Famous Celebrity Pregnancies: Baby Bump Hall of Fame By Us Weekly Staff September 10, 2019 Courtesy of Ellie Kemper/Instagram 58 59 / 58 Ellie Kemper “102 weeks pregnant,” the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star captioned a September 2019 mirror selfie. Back to top More News Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Teddi Mellencamp Is Pregnant With 3rd Child With Husband Edwin Arroyave This Award-Winning Cellulite Cream Is Totally Transforming Shoppers’ Bodies Kristin Cavallari Stunned in This Revolve Romper — and It’s Still in Stock More News