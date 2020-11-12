Moms Famous Celebrity Pregnancies: Baby Bump Hall of Fame By Us Weekly Staff November 12, 2020 Courtesy of Jessica Szohr/Instagram 95 2 / 95 Jessica Szohr The Gossip Girl alum snapped a November 2020 mirror selfie in her Jockey bra and underwear. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News