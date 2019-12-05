Famous Celebrity Pregnancies: Baby Bump Hall of Fame

Milla Jovovich

“So far everything looks great with the baby and she’s coming right on schedule!” the actress captioned a December 2019 selfie from her car. “I’ve gained pretty much the same amount of weight that I always gain (about 50lbs so far) but it just goes to show that your body will do whatever it’s meant to do regardless. I haven’t been exercising during this pregnancy like I did with the last. I’m also being super paranoid and just really careful not to do anything that could potentially put me at risk of miscarriage. Anyway, the plus side is my mama boobs are back which is fun for a girl who [has] always been flat as a board, so I’m enjoying the moment while it lasts!”