Family Time Busy Philipps Attends Pride Parade With Child Birdie, 12: ‘Proud’ of Them By Riley Cardoza 7 hours ago Courtesy of Busy Philipps/Instagram 8 5 / 8 Perfect Pair Philipps and Birdie stood in the crowd. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News