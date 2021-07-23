Family Tim

Busy Philipps’ Child Birdie and More Celeb Kids Following Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps

By
Busy Phillipps’ Child Birdie and More Celeb Kids Following Parents’ Acting Footsteps
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
7
3 / 7
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Angelina Jolie

Vivienne appeared alongside her mom in Maleficent in 2014.

Back to top