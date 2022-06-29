Chris Hemsworth Confirms His Kids Appear in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Hemsworth

During an interview with reporter Kevin McCarthy in June 2022, Hemsworth confirmed that his sons appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“It was really cool. They really wanted to be in it. Taika [Waititi] had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie [Portman] had her kids, as well,” said the Marvel actor, who shares his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, with wife Elsa Pataky.

At the time, Hemsworth hinted that his daughter, India, will make a cameo as well, adding, “She plays the character of Love.”

He continued: “It felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience. I don’t want them to be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had.”