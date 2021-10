Mario Lopez

The Saved By the Bell alum’s daughter, Gia, joined him in Holiday in Santa Fe in 2021. “She did a really good job,” Lopez exclusively told Us in October at Mohegan Sun’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. “We worked together, but she gave me more tips probably. She’s pretty good and talented so we’ll see [where that goes]. I’m not discouraging her. I’m just supporting whatever she wants to do.”