Tim McGraw

McGraw and wife Faith Hill’s youngest daughter, Audrey, made her acting debut in his “7500 OBO” music video in August 2021. “Couldn’t be more thrilled to have my youngest daughter, Audrey, play the lead role in the music video for #7500OBO!!!” the country crooner, who is also an actor, wrote via Instagram. “So proud of all our girls. Was real special to work together on this one.”