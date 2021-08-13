Family Time

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein’s Family Album With Birdie and Cricket: Photos

By
Busy Philipps and Mark Silverstein’s Family Album With Birdie and Cricket Flight Fun
 Courtesy of Busy Philipps/Instagram
9
1 / 9
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Flight Fun

Philipps and Birdie wore face masks during a June 2021 plane ride amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Back to top