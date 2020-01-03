Anything Is Possible

“I think women are afraid to say that they don’t want children because they’re going to get shunned,” the Other Woman star told Cosmo U.K. in July 2009. “But I think that’s changing too now. I have more girlfriends who don’t have kids than those that do. And honestly? We don’t need any more kids. We have plenty of people on this planet.”

That being said, Diaz added, “I never say never. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I could end up adopting half a dozen kids, or I could end up being the next Octomom — who freaking knows?”