No Pressure

She told the outlet in April 2012: “Society definitely puts pressure on women to make them think their lives should go a certain way. I’ve never said I don’t want children — I just haven’t had children yet. I don’t know what’s going to happen in my life! I could end up adopting children. I could end up with a partner who already has children. Who knows? I’m not trying to fit into anyone’s box about how I should be. I just fit in my own box.”