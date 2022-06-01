Some Bad Days

Diaz called motherhood “challenging” during a candid conversation with Kelly Clarkson in May 2022. “If you do blow up, just … say, ‘Oh, my God. Mommy lost her s–t, and I didn’t mean to say that to you if I hurt your feelings or if I upset you. I just want you to know Mommy’s human, too,'” the actress said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, noting that she tries to “repair” the situation if she gets frustrated.

“Kids are always just trying to express [themselves],” she continued. “They’re not actively trying to be bad. My job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through, and be able to help her identify that and then move through it.”