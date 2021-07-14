Kids

Cardi B Gives Daughter Kulture Full Princess Treatment for 3rd Birthday Party: Photos

By
Sweet Set-Up Cardi B Gives Daughter Kulture Full Princess Treatment for 3rd Birthday Party
 Courtesy Cardi B/Instagram
15
5 / 15
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Sweet Set-Up

Kulture’s party featured a castle, princesses and trees made of colorful balloons.

Back to top