Toddlers

Cardi B Jokes Her Daughter Kulture Made ‘Some Rich Friends’ at Stormi’s Birthday Party: Pics

By
Cardi B Jokes Her Daughter Kulture Made Some Rich Friends Stormi Birthday Party
 Courtesy Cardi B/Instagram
6
1 / 6

Carnival Cuties

Kulture and her mom went on a ride while Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran‘s “I Don’t Care” played.

Back to top