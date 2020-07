All the Feels

The former TV personality admitted she still wasn’t feeling like herself nearly a month after giving birth. “This postpartum sh—t is annoying,” she wrote on Instagram Story August 7, 2018. “Like I been emotional all f—king day for no reason.” She also confessed to feeling like she had been “in a different world,” saying, “No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be read for mommy mode.”