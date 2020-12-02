Life Lessons

“My daughter came out of my p–sy rich,” Cardi told Billboard in December 2020. “She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged. Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous. I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.'”