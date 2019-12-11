Post-Baby Bod

Cardi admitted that her body hadn’t bounced back as quickly as she had hoped following the birth of Kulture — but she wasn’t necessarily worried about it. Grabbing the skin on her stomach, she told her followers on August 26, 2018, “I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here. They not much, but I’m used to having a real tight stomach, so this extra skin and sh—t, it’s like where the f—k you came from?” She took the excess pounds in stride, however. “I might get a little lipo, you know what I’m saying? Because you know, I mean, I feel like I could work out and my stomach will go back to what it used to be but I don’t motherf—cking feel like it, bitch,” she laughed. “Ain’t nobody got time for that b—tch. I really, really, really don’t.”