Cardi B’s Funniest and Most Relatable Quotes on Motherhood

Taking Her Time

Nearly three weeks after giving birth, the new mommy seemed to be struggling with what she believed was expected of her. “You know when I was pregnant, I used to tell myself like, ‘Ah when I give birth, I’m putting a waist trainer right away.’ B—tch, I’m snapping back but on some G sh—t, as soon as I gave birth, I’ve been so f–king lazy. It’s like, f—ck that sh—t, but I got to remind myself, I’m an entertainer so I gotta do what I gotta do so starting this week,” the “Be Careful” rapper told her fans in an Instagram video in July 2018. “I really can’t exercise right now because I can’t really move my legs, you know what I’m saying? I’m f—cked up in the game right now.” She captioned the clip, “I’m trying to pee and sh-t all this lil weight on me. Ya ain’t seeing my body till i snap back motherf—ckers.”