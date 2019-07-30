Pregnancies

Inside Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ European Babymoon

By
carly-waddell-evan-bass-european-babymoon
 Courtesy of Carly Waddell/Instagram
25
26 / 25

Cheers

Waddell posted a pic drinking a “virgin drink,” adding that she is “not a virgin” herself.

Back to top