Baby’s 1st Birthday!

When Waddell and Bass’ son turned 1 in November 2020, they got him a Cookie Monster cake to go with his Sesame Street-themed celebration. “Happy 1st birthday to my Cookie Monster,” Waddell wrote via Instagram. “He screamed the whole time during the cake smash cuz his fingers got dirty and then got into a warm bath and was the happiest boy on the planet 🤣 Love you Charlie! Can’t believe it’s been a year!”