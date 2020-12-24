Family Time

Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 2 Kids

By
Bachelor Babies Carly Waddell Evan Bass Family Album
 Courtesy of Evan Bass/Instagram
17
3 / 17
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Family Bonding Time

The former Bachelorette contestant took a photo with Bella in her crib in November 2018.

Back to top