Family Time Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 2 Kids By Dory Jackson December 23, 2020 Courtesy Carly Waddell/Instagram 17 17 / 17 Fun and Games Waddell played with her little ones in December 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News