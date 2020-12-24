Family Time

Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 2 Kids

By
Bachelor Babies Carly Waddell Evan Bass Family Album
 Courtesy of Evan Bass/Instagram
17
1 / 17
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Meet Bella

Shortly after the pair’s first-born arrived, Bass shared a sweet photo of himself cradling his little one.

Back to top