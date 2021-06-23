Family Time

Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Sweetest Moments With Their 2 Kids

By
Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Sweetest Moments With Their 2 Kids
 Courtesy of Evan Bass/Instagram
8
5 / 8
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Christmas Cuties

The family of four matched in striped pajamas in December 2019.

Back to top