Family Time

Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Sweetest Moments With Their 2 Kids

By
Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Sweetest Moments With Their 2 Kids
 Courtesy of Carly Waddell/Instagram
8
8 / 8
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Proud Parents

Waddell and Bass posed with their “babe” in July 2018.

Back to top