Toddlers Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her and Mike Fisher’s ‘Miracle’ Son Jacob on 1st Birthday By Riley Cardoza 1 hour ago Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram 5 2 / 5 Cute Cake The little one left frosting on his hands and high chair. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News