Toddlers Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her and Mike Fisher’s ‘Miracle’ Son Jacob on 1st Birthday By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram 5 1 / 5 Hungry Jacob devoured his green cake while wearing a matching camouflage shirt. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News