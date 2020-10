Boo!

Underwood’s eldest son wanted to dress up for Halloween as The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Oogie Boogie in October 2020, she told Katie & Company. “I’m having some trouble finding that costume, only because it’s for adults,” the American Idol alum explained. “Maybe I’ll get a potato-sack-type of situation — a burlap sack. Maybe I can make one out of that, I’m not sure. Wish me luck.”