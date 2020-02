Bouncing Back

The American Music Award winner had a “difficult” time “bouncing back” after giving birth to her second son. She explained on Instagram in March 2019: “I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”