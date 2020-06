Finding Inspiration in Unexpected Places

In February 2020, the “Cry Pretty” singer revealed that experiencing insomnia while pregnant helped her go write her book, Find Your Path. “At the time I was writing a lot of the book,” she said during a Q&A session for radio broadcasters. “I was pregnant, and I had the worst pregnancy insomnia, which actually ended up being a blessing because that’s when I wrote the majority of the book — the window from, like, 2 a.m. to 5 or 6.”