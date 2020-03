Opening Up

“The entire time I was making Cry Pretty, I was going through [my miscarriages],” Underwood told Parade in March 2020. “For a year and a half plus, that was my world, and it felt like some secret I wasn’t supposed to talk about. But that’s what you do as a songwriter, you open your heart in the form of music and you talk about it. The response that I’ve received from women, it’s helpful to know that you’re not alone. That they’ve experienced the same things you have.”