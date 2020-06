Totally Grateful

While attending the American Music Awards in November 2019, Underwood praised her family. “My list of things I’m thankful for is too vast,” she explained. “First and foremost, my family. We had a baby earlier this year, which is crazy to think about all of the things that we’ve done and thinking about starting off this year pregnant and having a baby and all of the places that he’s already seen. I’m thankful for health and we’ve had safety along all of our travels.”