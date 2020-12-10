Pregnancies Cassie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Alex Fine 1 Year After Welcoming Daughter By Emily Longeretta December 10, 2020 Cassie Ventura Alex Evans Photography 3 1 / 3 Glowing Cassie stunned in the photos shared to Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous — Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More More News