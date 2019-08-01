No Regrets

“People always speak about the great things of nursing (and it’s an amazing thing) but I spoke about how hard it was for me and people want to tear me down because of that?” Lowell captioned a July 2019 Instagram post. “What you say doesn’t affect me because my Vaeda is happy, healthy, chunky, smiley and best of all, FED!”

She added, “Mom is also mentally healthy and able to connect and bond with baby still!! Stop PUSHING girls to feel like that HAVE to breastfeed or they are not just as good of a mother! In my opinion #fedisbest and we need to support moms in whatever they choose.”