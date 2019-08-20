No Shame

When an Instagram user bashed how comfortable Baltierra is with his “feminine side” in August 2019, the reality star clapped back in the comments. “It has never bothered me,” he wrote beneath his mirror selfie. “I was always told as a kid that I was ‘too feminine’ but I was raised in a household as the only boy with my single mother and older sister. I think I was blessed to be raised without the idea that I have to trade my sensitive emotions for masculinity. I was raised by a very strong, FEMININE woman and I am not ashamed of it at all.”