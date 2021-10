August 2019

Lowell told Twitter users to “get a damn grip” after she and Baltierra were late to meet Carly, writing, “It was because I finished her scrapbook! Which by the way she LOVED!!!! She wasn’t upset about us being late, she was so excited about her scrapbook. … Carly didn’t care about the time on the clock, she only cared that we spent quality time with her and played etc. Also that she got to spend time with her sisters and that’s all that matters.”